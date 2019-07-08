Sunbury residents may receive no-cost home repairs

The City of Sunbury may be awarded a $500,000 housing rehabilitation grant early next year, and city residents are encouraged to apply now to get on the waiting list to receive no-cost home repairs.

Homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $65,000 in home improvements.

If awarded, this grant will add to the HOME Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program funds the city has received over the past 20 years, which stands at $1.4 million, rehabilitating 41 homes.

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.

Homeowners can go through the process hassle-free with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) managing it from start to finish, said Teri Provost, director of the agency’s Housing Rehabilitation program.

“We manage the process on behalf of the homeowner so they don’t have to worry about it, including obtaining the contractor and seeing the project through to completion,” Provost said.

Interested homeowners may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson to join the wait list at 800-326-9310.

Qualifications:

Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it;

Meet income qualifications based on household size;

Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills;

Provide proof of homeowner’s insurance;

Live in the home an additional five years.

Additional requirements may apply.

Annual Gross Income Limits:

Family size: 1 – $35,400; 2 – $40,450; 3 – $45,500; 4 – $50,550; 5 – $54,600; 6 – $58,650; 7 – $62,700; 8 – $66,750.

(Information from Liz Herman)