Students Celebrate National Surgical Technologists Week

Celebrating their inner superheroes, students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s surgical technology major are joining hospitals and colleges throughout the country in observing National Surgical Technologists Week, Sept. 15-21.



National Surgical Technologists Week is a promotional event of the Association of Surgical Technologists to celebrate those who work in the field.

To mark the association’s 50th anniversary, the 2019 National Surgical Technologists Week celebrates the “superheroes of surgical technology.”





Surgical technologists prepare operating rooms and equipment, ensure a sterile environment and patient safety, and assist doctors during surgeries. The work demands attention to detail and knowledge of surgical procedures. Each patient and procedure varies, providing for an exciting career.

“With lightning speed, you anticipate the needs of your team before they realize it,” the association’s website tells its members. “With strength of character, you protect the sterile field and speak up when there’s a cause for concern. For all this and more, you are a Surg Tech Superhero.”

Penn College’s associate degree in surgical technology helps to prepare graduates to take the national certification exam in surgical technology, to enter the workforce and to continue their education. The August 2019 graduating class achieved a 100% first-attempt pass rate on the certification exam.