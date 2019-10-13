At Spooky Days on the Farm, on Friday October 25 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Saturday October 26 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Sunday October 27 from 1:00 to 5:00, take a tour of our historic farm and enjoy a look at the stranger side of Quiet Valley. During the daytime it will be more family focused with some not so spooky ghost stories, Halloween songs and dances, and take a horse-drawn wagon ride (weather permitting). There will be a children’s craft area and some light refreshments available for purchase. After dark things will get spookier as guests can visit the Witch on the Bridge, if they dare! Help solve a “murder” that took place on the farm in the 1800s. This is a true who-dun-it, playing detective type of activity! Visit the murder scene, meet with possible suspects, pay close attention for clues and name the evildoer if you can!

Spooky Days on the Farm will take place rain or shine; Schedule subject to change; Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (3-12). All money raised is used to support the mission of our non-profit historic farm museum and its educational programs. For more information visit www.quietvalley.org or call 570-992-6161.