The South Creek Lions are holding a Food Drive until February, 29th 2020. Collections Box’s are located at Woody’s Country Store in Gillett, Sheddens RT 14 in Fassett, The First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at the Dollar General.in Gillett.

The community is encouraged to help the Lions help the “Local Food Pantry”

(Information from David RockwellClub Administrator )