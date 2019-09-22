‘SOCKTOBERFEST’ to Return to Curtin Intermediate on Sept. 27

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY -Curtin Intermediate School invites the community back to help “kick it to poverty” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, for its fourth SOCKTOBERFEST.

The kickoff event once again will help launch the school’s month-long sock drive to benefit Lycoming County’s homeless.

Better known as #socktober, the movement began six years ago by Kid President and Soul Pancake to help the homeless around the U.S.

The event will include many free activities, such as Stack ‘Em Up Challenges, AGC SKEEBOWL, yard games and art activities.

New to the event this year will be the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which will host a make-and-take snacks station as part of their nutritional education program. An additional new feature will be River Valley Dental Health’s new Mobile Care Unit, which attendees will be able to explore.

As in years past, there will be a meet and greet with our local homeless shelters and police and fire departments. Students will also receive tickets throughout the evening for

demonstrating the school’s rules of being safe, present respectful and responsible and have opportunities to win prizes.

The school’s PTO will sell concessions to help raise funds for the school, with a percentage of its proceeds going to area homeless shelters. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a new package of socks to receive a voucher toward a food item.

Over the past five years of Curtin’s participation in #socktober, the school has collected more than 15,000 pairs of socks. Should there be inclement weather, the event will occur on the ground floor of Curtin with the entrance on the east side of the building at Doors 9 and 10.

(Information from Greg Hayes)