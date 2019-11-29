(WBRE/WYOU-TV) At 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 30th on the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, a special ribbon cutting will take place outside of the BeeHive Gift Shop in Midtown Village at 41 South Main Street. The ribbon cutting kicks off Small Business Saturday in Downtown Wilkes-Barre – a day of events dedicated to supporting our community’s small businesses, and coordinated by the Diamond City Partnership, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, the City of Wilkes-Barre, and supported by the PPL Foundation.

At the ribbon cutting, Lindsay Griffin, Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce; Larry Newman, Diamond City Partnership; and Patricia Hughes, City of Wilkes-Barre will announce plans for 2020’s Downtown Pop-up Holiday Marketplace. For the past two years, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Holiday Pop-up Shops have brought a fresh holiday shopping experience to Downtown Wilkes-Barre, and now a partnership between DCP, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, DWBBA, and the City of Wilkes-Barre, supported by the PPL Foundation, will take that initiative to the next level during the 2020 holiday season.

After the ribbon-cutting, Saturday’s action shifts to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, where the Old-Fashioned Holiday Market will take place from 11 AM-7 PM, featuring food, entertainment, and arts and crafts all day. The 2019 Holiday Market will include the following:

· Multiple retail and craft vendors on Public Square.

· From 12 PM-3 PM, visit with Santa and receive surprises for your children, courtesy of CityMark.

· Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from 2 PM-7 PM for $5 per person, presented by Former Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen 2017 Madison Dompkosky, with all proceeds to benefit Cori’s Place.

· From 3 PM-7 PM, enjoy a live nativity featuring Moving River Ministries and animals from the Lands at Hillside Farms.

· Throughout the day, entertainment at the bandstand will include Mt. Zion Praise Dance Team, Dance theatre of Wilkes-Barre, David Blight School of Dance, Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Holiday Choir, Moving River Ministries Dramatic Sign Language Team and Youth Stick performers, and Misericordia’s Beyond Harmony: A Capella Group.

· The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts will host a Holiday Arts Market from 10am-5pm featuring local artists, ornament making station, coloring sheets and more. The market will also feature a holiday story time, Christmas Carol Sing-a-long, tree lighting and a visit from Santa from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. The movie Miracle on 34th Street will also be shown at 2:00 PM.

Throughout the day on Small Business Saturday, more than fifty small businesses in Downtown and Greater Wilkes-Barre will offer special deals or discounts at their store locations, giving local shoppers incentive to “shop small.” Maps of all participating businesses and their deals for the day will be published in local media and on Facebook leading up to the event, and will be handed out at the Old-Fashioned Holiday Market.

For a list of participating “Shop Small” business and vendors, visit the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber’s Facebook page at @GWBChamber.