Sidewalk Chalk Festival Friday, July 12

Come to downtown Lewisburg on Friday July 12, 2019 (rain date July 19) between 5:00 and 7:30 pm and make Lewisburg even more beautiful with your sidewalk chalk drawing skills (at least until it rains again)! Registration begins at 5:00pm in front of Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market Street. There is no early registration and you must register in person. Please bring your own chalk. Open to children of all ages!

This year’s featured artist is Joanne Landis. She will be working all afternoon in front of the post office on the corner of 3rd & Market Streets. During the evening from 5:30 to 7:30, DePotorLand will be performing under the tree at the post office from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m, and face painter Bridget Catherman and her daughter Brianna will be painting faces for free in front of Faustina Gallery at 229 Market Street.

Prizes for Sidewalk Chalk Festival drawings will be awarded in the following categories: Ages 6 and under; Ages 7 – 13; Ages 14 – 18; and 19 and older. Winners will be announced at 8:00 p.m. in front of Brushstrokes. There is a People’s Choice Award this year, decided by anybody who comes downtown to see the chalk artwork. Choose your favorite chalk drawing by placing your choice on a ticket and in the Lewisburg Arts Council tote bag in Faustina Gallery (229 Market Street) and Brushstrokes (340 Market Street) by noon on Saturday, June 13 (or June 20 if postponed to the rain date.) Each person can vote for up to three favorites.

All winners will also be posted on the Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook page and website by Saturday evening; lists will also be posted in the windows at both Faustina Gallery and Brushstrokes. Prizes not claimed on Friday evening can be picked up at Brushstrokes during their regular business hours: Monday through Thursday 10-6, Friday10-7 and Saturday 10-5.

For more information about the Sidewalk Chalkf Festival or the Lewisburg Arts Council, please visit our website: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.

(Information from Sara Phinney Kelley )