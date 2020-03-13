Shows Postponed at Kirby Center

The performance of Dinosaur World Live at the F.M. Kirby Center has been postponed at the recommendation of Governor Tom Wolf. The safety and health of our audiences is our highest priority and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials. Dinosaur World Live! will be canceled but the Kirby Center is excited to announce Dragons and Mythical Beasts created by the same producers as Dinosaur World Live! for next January 15 at 6:30pm. All Dinosaur World Live tickets will be honored or refunds are available. We can’t wait to open our doors again and bring in the quality entertainment our customers are used to. In the meantime, stay safe and take care of each other.

Refunds available at your point of purchase. The Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center will be open today, Friday March 13 until 5:00pm in or call 570-826-1100.

THE SHOW(Doo Wop & Legends) SATURDAY MARCH 28 AT THE F.M. KIRBY CENTER HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED. To Protect Our Fans , The Performers , Our Families, F.M . KIRBY CENTER– Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control , JOE NARDONE will reschedule to help contain and diminish the chances of spreading the Coronavirus./ COVID-19 …..Date to be announced…(refunds available for those who cannot make rescheduled date)

These are unprecedented times, and we appreciate your support and patience as we navigate through this together.

