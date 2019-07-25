Senior Expo Slated for Friday, July 26

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) invites all residents of the 117th Legislative District to attend her free Senior Expo, which will be held on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tunkhannock Area High School, located at 135 Tiger St., Tunkhannock.

This year’s expo will feature several informational seminars, including Aging in Place: Growing Old at Home; Scams: What You Need to Know; and Grants and Resources: Get Medicine at a Lower Cost. These seminars will begin at 10:30 a.m.

“I always look forward to this event because it allows our area seniors the opportunity to connect with services and resources that are available to help improve their lives, and they are located close to home,” Boback said.

Exhibitors from area health care organizations, veterans service groups and other state and local agencies and organizations will be on site to provide seniors the opportunity to learn more about services and activities available to them.

Health-related screenings will also be offered. A prescription drug drop box, provided by the

Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, will be on site.

For more information, visit RepBoback.com or contact her district offices at 570-836-4777 or 570-675-6000