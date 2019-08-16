Scranton Native Serves On Navy’s Forward Deployed Aircraft Carrier

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Seaman Mario Snyder, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, handles the inhaul-outhaul line aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4).

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

(Information from Dusty Good, Navy Office of Community Outreach)

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyra M. Campbell)