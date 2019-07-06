Schuylkill County Fair Seeks Volunteers

Want to get involved? The Schuylkill County Fair is always seeking new volunteers to help us present a successful event. Help is always needed to operate the largest weeklong event here in Schuylkill County. This year’s Fair will run July 29 through August 3, 2019. This is our 36 year in existence and as a grass roots organization comprised of all volunteers we need your help. We are celebrating this year with a theme of “Fairs Feature Agriculture.” Volunteer help to put on this event together is always need and greatly appreciated.

Volunteers are always need for Set up and Clean up of the Fair. There are signs and banners to be and taken down, chairs, benches, tables and risers to be placed and removed. Help is needed prior to, during, and after the Fair. Fair volunteers meet on Wednesday evenings during the month of July to prepare the grounds for the Fair. Clean up after the fair is usually don Sunday after the fair. Entry and check in day, Saturday, July 27 is a very busy day for volunteers. Hundreds of indoor exhibits are checked in during a very brief window of time on Saturday. Help is need in making sure that every exhibit gets to the right place prior to judging. Help is needed at various venues during the operation of the Fair. Our Farm Food Stand is always looking for help taking orders, flipping hamburgers and serving soup are just a few of the tasks performed by kitchen volunteers at the FARM Food Stand. Fair Office and Hospitality are two venues to help the fair goers enjoy their experience. Customer service headquarters during Fair week is what it is all about. Experience answering phones, provide directions and problem solving as an experienced member of the Fair volunteer staff. The Schuylkill County Fair is an all-volunteer organization and it is the volunteers that make this event possible. Our volunteer numbers are dwindling. The Fair as an association meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 7PM in the Friedensburg Fire Hall October through April. Summer months meetings are held on the fairgrounds and always the third Thursday of the month at 7PM. These meetings are open to the public and all are welcome. If you are interested in helping with this year’s Schuylkill County Fair which runs July 29 through August 3, please contact Kim Morgan at 570.739.2627 or kamorgan11@gmail.com.

Visit the Schuylkill County Fair July 29 through August 3 where “Fairs Feature Agriculture.” Schuylkill County Fair has been featuring Agriculture for 36 years. For more information about the engaging entertainment and activities found at the Schuylkill County Fair by visiting the Fair’s web site at www.schuylkillfair.com or check out us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCHUYLKILLFAIR/.

(Information from Kim Morgan)