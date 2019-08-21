Ryan Flannery Trio

Community

by: Posted by Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

The Ryan Flannery Trio will perform Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Weis Center Atrium

A native of Lewisburg and a recent graduate of the College of Charleston School of Music, guitarist/composer Ryan Flannery is steadily building his name as one of the most compelling and impressive young jazz artists in the Southeast.

Flannery possesses a strong technique, a warm luminous tone, a natural sense of swing and distinctive chording.

His trio includes Ron Nihoff on drums and McCarthy Fitch on bass.

They will perform a memorable set of tunes including funk, ballads and uptempo hard bop. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos