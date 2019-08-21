The Ryan Flannery Trio will perform Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Weis Center Atrium

A native of Lewisburg and a recent graduate of the College of Charleston School of Music, guitarist/composer Ryan Flannery is steadily building his name as one of the most compelling and impressive young jazz artists in the Southeast.

Flannery possesses a strong technique, a warm luminous tone, a natural sense of swing and distinctive chording.

His trio includes Ron Nihoff on drums and McCarthy Fitch on bass.

They will perform a memorable set of tunes including funk, ballads and uptempo hard bop.