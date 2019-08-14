Breaking News
BREAKING: State Announces Closing of the White Haven Center

RiverFest 2019 Dragonboat Race

Community

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:
Dragon Boats 2014 Riverfest_8427509768776665122

The Riverfront Parks Committee Dragonboat Race is scheduled for Sunday, August 18 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Nesbitt Park Boat Launch in Wilkes-Barre.

This annual event was rescheduled from June during RiverFest Weekend due to high river levels.

Teams will compete for First, Second, Third place, Team Spirit and Best Dressed Drummer Awards.

The Riverfront Parks Committee is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization dedicated to educating the Wilkes-Barre community about the environment and nature.

The Committee encourages environmental awareness and stewardship through the development of educational programs and offers the region a safe, clean, and unique natural setting for year-round recreation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos