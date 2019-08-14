RiverFest 2019 Dragonboat Race

The Riverfront Parks Committee Dragonboat Race is scheduled for Sunday, August 18 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Nesbitt Park Boat Launch in Wilkes-Barre.

This annual event was rescheduled from June during RiverFest Weekend due to high river levels.

Teams will compete for First, Second, Third place, Team Spirit and Best Dressed Drummer Awards.

The Riverfront Parks Committee is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization dedicated to educating the Wilkes-Barre community about the environment and nature.

The Committee encourages environmental awareness and stewardship through the development of educational programs and offers the region a safe, clean, and unique natural setting for year-round recreation.