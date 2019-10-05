“Riding Through Time ~ Transportation in Victorian Williamsport”

The 20th annual Victorian Christmas will be held on November 22nd – 24th. The Tour of Historic Homes, Churches and Buildings will be on Saturday, November 23rd Only.

Explore all the modes of transportation in Victorian Williamsport! is the theme of this year’s grand event. Did you know that Williamsport actually had electric streetcars before Philadelphia!

To celebrate join William E. Nichols Jr., General Manager of River Valley Transit, to discuss Traveling Thru Time in the city of Williamsport and surrounding communities.

River Valley Transit celebrated 50 years of public transportation this summer. Our rich history of transportation includes rivers, rails, trolleys and buses! Nichols will delight the listeners with photos, interactive moments and personal stories!!

Be sure to come to this historic talk on Friday evening November 22 at Trinity Episcopal Church Sanctuary beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The committee welcomes everyone to the 21st Anniversary of this annual tradition! Explore beautiful homes and historic sites (Saturday Only). Experience their architectural detail, some with modern adaptations. Discover their historical significance, some with legendary interest.

In addition to the Tour, there are many interesting activities scheduled throughout the weekend! You can enjoy all of these: Artisan Holiday Market, Duboistown Garden Club, Special Lecture, Tree Lighting & Caroling, Toy Train Expo, Musical Performances throughout the day (Saturday), and the delicious Food Around Town.

Hotel packages are available. Visit our Facebook page: Victorian Christmas in Williamsport. For detailed information visit our website at: https://victorianchristmaspa.com.

The committee would like to acknowledge the following: Homeowners who shared their homes; Individual Home Sponsors; JVB Library for Brochure Photos; Photographer – Richard Karp; Radio ad sponsors Airmen Mechanical Services, Fischer Insurance Agency and Huffman’s Office Equipment Company; Brochure/Ticket Design – Sandra Norton Butters; Volunteers; Bill Brown and Staff at Park Place; Chef Hosch and Ann Catering; Robert M. Sides Family Music Center; Thomas Taber Museum; Educational Speaker – William E. Nichols, Jr. We thank our media sponsor I Heart Media .

This event benefits Preservation Williamsport

2019 Homes on Tour (Saturday, Nov. 23rd Only)

The Hiram Rhodes House 522 West Fourth St. The Rowley House Museum 707 West Fourth St. The Oxford House 848 West Fourth St.

The Cox/Douglass House 1400 Walnut St.

Tine Ridge 81 Marshall Court The Tonkin/Phillips House: 1513 Campbell St. Chateau de Cygne (Swan Castle) The Lamade/Reynolds House 830 Vallamont Dr.

2019 Churches on Tour (Saturday, Nov. 23rd Only)

Christ Episcopal Church 426 Mulberry Street

City Alliance Church 380 West Fourth Street

St. Joseph the Worker Church 702 West Fourth Street

Covenant Central Presbyterian 807 West Fourth Street Church

Trinity Episcopal Church 844 West. Fourth Street

Saving Grace Shelter 324 Campbell Street

TICKETS – Adults – $20.00 per person

FREE to Children through Age 18 & Students with College ID

Cash or Check – Payable to “Victorian Christmas” Tickets are now available at the following locations: Historic Genetti Hotel & Suites, 200 W. Fourth St.

Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Lycoming County Visitors Bureau (Credit Cards Accepted)

102 W. Fourth St. – 800-358-9900

The Peter Herdic Transportation Museum, 810 Nichols Pl. (Fridays & Saturdays: 10am – 3pm)

On the day of the tour, tickets will also be sold at:

The Homes on Tour, the Penn College Bush Campus Center, and the James V. Brown Library

PLEASE PICK-UP YOUR CREDIT CARD PURCHASE AT THE VISITOR’S BUREAU

E-ticket website: www.2019victorianchristmas.eventbrite.com

(Information provided by Vicki Fischer)