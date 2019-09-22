Recap of Saturday and Preview of Sunday at the 164th Bloomsburg Fair!

Saturday’s Fair attendance was 57,299 Saturday’s Weis Markets Grandstand Attendance was 3,200
Sunday at the Weis Markets Grandstand
Amy Grant with We Are Messengers – 7:00 p.m.
Free Stage Schedule
Shiloh Bible Service 10:00 a.m.
Greenwood Valley Boys 1:00 p.m. Stanky & The Coal Miners 2:30 p.m. Chris Ruble 4:00 p.m. Stanky & The Coal Miners 5:30 p.m. Greenwood Valley Boys 7:00 p.m. Chris Ruble 8:30 p.m.
Harness Racing
The Harness Races have concluded for this year’s fair
Saturday’s Winners!
Race 1: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – A Group – Pace Motive Hanover Race 2: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – A Group – Trot Andovers Asset Race 3: 3-yr-old Fillies – B Group – Pace Fair Life Race 4: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – B group – Trot Oceanato Hanover Race 5: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Trot Bumper Hanover Race 6: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Trot Tough Tootsie Race 7: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Pace Queen Bee Hanover Race 8: 3-yr-old Fillies – B Group – Trot Lucy Mae Hanover Race 9: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – B Group – Pace Like a Cowboy
Results of Saturday’s Truck & Tractor Pull
By Full Pull Productions
For complete results from the Bloomsburg Fair, please visit Full Pull Productions web site at:
Test drive and experience the all new Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 Power Wagon and receive a free gift in the infield and a chance to win $70,000 sweepstakes valid only for winner’s choice of a FCA US LLC vehicle (Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram or Fiat Brand) credit toward a new vehicle. (Winner will be drawn early 2020)
11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
See The Fair From The Air
Located just outside of gate 5 $20 per person 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Featured at Millennium Park
Live Karaoke Free Karaoke with concert quality audio, professional stage lighting, large video monitors, 22 microphones for you and your friends, and thousands of song possibilities! 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
The Marvelous Mutts Come see a thrilling dog sport entertainment show that showcases some of the world’s finest canine athletes. This seasoned crew of performing canines are all adopted from shelters and rescue groups! 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Geisinger Mobile Solar Powered Health Services Bus The new solar-powered bus features Geisinger Health Plan’s public health dental hygienists offering dental education and nutritional counseling. The bus can also be a respite and hydration station for tired and overheated fairgoers.
Daily Free Tiger Shows
The Bengal Tiger Show 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Sunday: $20.00 Ride Tickets All Ages.
Tickets Sold and Scanned at Amusements of America Tents located near the midway entrance on 2nd Street by Gate 8 and near the kid’s rides by The Barton House.
Strolling Entertainment
Max Power and Nitro 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oscar the Robot 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oscar The Robot jokes around and challenges a fairgoer during a previous year’s fair.
Lanny L Lee 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. September 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th
We need your help in naming our newest editions at the Bloomsburg Fair… A replica goat and pig. Come place your name suggestions in the marked containers at the livestock area. The suggested winning names will be chosen on Wednesday.
Dan and Galla
2:00 p.m. – Located at the Livestock Children’s Area – Large Arena
4:00 p.m. – Located at the Children’s Pumpkin Carving – Christmas Tree Café
5:00 p.m. – Located at the Christmas Tree Café
7:00 p.m. – Located at the Christmas Tree Café
First Annual Grape Stomp
Don’t miss the new grape-stomping competition inside of the Martz Technology/Farm Museum Building at 3 p.m. each day of fair. In photo, Berwick Mayor Tim Burke, in foreground, goes up against Bloomsburg Mayor William Kreisher. Burke won the contest. Our next competitors on Sunday will be: Berwick Football Coach Carm DeFrancesco vs. Bo Orlando
Come Meet the First Bloomsburg Fair Queen
The first-ever Bloomsburg Fair Queen will be on hand at The First Keystone Community Bank booth located inside the Martz Technology Center. First Keystone Community Bank is the exclusive sponsor of The Bloomsburg Fair Queen program. In photo, Linda Meshinski, VP and Regional Branch Administrator of their Kingston Branch, stands with Nicolette Cusate.
Barton House
Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Civil war physician on the lawn
1:00 p.m. – Old fashion sauerkraut making on the back porch
Rabbits and Poultry
Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
We have peeps in the hatchery – Come watch them hatch
Agriculture Events
Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade Located at the Weis Markets Grandstand 4:00 p.m. – Kids Pumpkin Decorating Located at The Christmas Tree Café
Arts & Crafts Events
Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m – Live demos daily by local artists and authors.
Horticulture Events
Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Winter Wonderland Exibits
Educational Events
Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
See the talents of local youth, 4H projects, FCS & FFA, and school exhibits.
PA Fair Queen Visits Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Fair Queen Nicolette Cusate, at left, and Mikara Anderson of Three Springs, 33rd Pennsylvania State Fair Queen, walk around the fairgrounds on Saturday evening. Anderson was accompanied by her parents.