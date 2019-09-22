Breaking News
One person dead after Exeter shooting

Recap of Saturday and Preview of Sunday at the 164th Bloomsburg Fair!

Community
Posted: / Updated:
Welcome to…
 

Sunday 9/22 is Giant Foods Day

Saturday’s Fair attendance was 57,299
Saturday’s Weis Markets Grandstand Attendance was 3,200
 

Sunday at the Weis Markets Grandstand

Amy Grant with We Are Messengers – 7:00 p.m.
 
 

Free Stage Schedule 

Shiloh Bible Service             10:00 a.m.

Greenwood Valley Boys         1:00 p.m.
Stanky & The Coal Miners      2:30 p.m.
Chris Ruble                              4:00 p.m.
Stanky & The Coal Miners      5:30 p.m.
Greenwood Valley Boys          7:00 p.m.
Chris Ruble                               8:30 p.m.
 

Harness Racing

The Harness Races have concluded for this year’s fair

Saturday’s Winners!
Race   1: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – A Group – Pace      Motive Hanover
Race   2: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – A Group – Trot        Andovers Asset
Race   3: 3-yr-old Fillies – B Group – Pace                             Fair Life
Race   4: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – B group – Trot        Oceanato Hanover
Race   5: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Trot                               Bumper Hanover
Race   6: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Trot                               Tough Tootsie
Race   7: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Pace                             Queen Bee Hanover
Race   8: 3-yr-old Fillies – B Group – Trot                               Lucy Mae Hanover
Race   9: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – B Group – Pace      Like a Cowboy
 

Results of Saturday’s Truck & Tractor Pull

By Full Pull Productions
For complete results from the Bloomsburg Fair, please visit Full Pull Productions web site at:
 

Ram Truck 

Test drive and experience the all new Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 Power Wagon and receive a free gift in the infield and a chance to win $70,000 sweepstakes valid only for winner’s choice of a FCA US LLC vehicle (Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram or Fiat Brand) credit toward a new vehicle.
(Winner will be drawn early 2020)
11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
 

See The Fair From The Air

Located just outside of gate 5
$20 per person
9 a.m. –  9 p.m.
 

Featured at Millennium Park
Live Karaoke
Free Karaoke with concert quality audio, professional stage lighting, large video monitors, 22 microphones for you and your friends, and thousands of song possibilities!
10 a.m. –  9 p.m.
 
The Marvelous Mutts
Come see a thrilling dog sport entertainment show that showcases some of the world’s finest canine athletes. This seasoned crew of performing canines are all adopted from shelters and rescue groups!
1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Geisinger Mobile Solar Powered Health Services Bus
The new solar-powered bus features Geisinger Health Plan’s public health dental hygienists offering dental education and nutritional counseling. The bus can also be a respite and hydration station for tired and overheated fairgoers.
 
 

Daily Free Tiger Shows


The Bengal Tiger Show
2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
 
 

Sunday: $20.00 Ride Tickets All Ages.

Tickets Sold and Scanned at Amusements of America Tents
located near the midway entrance on 2nd Street by Gate 8
and near the kid’s rides by The Barton House.
 

Strolling Entertainment


Max Power and Nitro
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oscar the Robot
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oscar The Robot jokes around and challenges a fairgoer during a previous year’s fair.
Lanny L Lee
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
September 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th
 

Livestock

  • Hitch Percherons, Belgium & Clydesdales
    • 1:00 p.m. for Tractor Parade
  • 4-H Horse & Pony Drill Team
    • 4:00 p.m. – Geisinger Large Arena
  • Miniature Horse, Scottish Highlander & Dexter Cattle, Clydesdales Belgium & Team Percherons
    • 5:30 p.m. – Geisinger Large Arena
  • 4-H Poster Contest
    • 7:00 p.m. – Sunset Ice Cream Outdoor Ring

Sunset Ice Cream Livestock Outdoor Ring

  • 10:00 a.m. – Miniature Horse, Scottish Highlander, and Dexter Cattle
  • 11:00 a.m. – Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
  • 12:00 p.m. – Mutton Busting / Horse Clicker Training by Taylor Hayes
  •   1:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Presentation
  •   2:00 p.m. – Scottish Black Face & Thor (Jacob Sheep) by Milheim Family
  •   3:00 p.m. – Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
  •   4:00 p.m. – Anatomy in Motion by Mary McCallister
  •   5:00 p.m. – Mutton Busting
  •   6:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Presentation
  •   7:00 p.m. – Youth Poster Contest & Verbal Presentations

Help Name The New Pig and Goat
We need your help in naming our newest editions at the Bloomsburg Fair… A replica goat and pig. Come place your name suggestions in the marked containers at the livestock area. The suggested winning names will be chosen on Wednesday.
 

Dan and Galla

  • 2:00 p.m.  – Located at the Livestock Children’s Area – Large Arena
  • 4:00 p.m.  – Located at the Children’s Pumpkin Carving – Christmas Tree Café
  • 5:00 p.m.  – Located at the Christmas Tree Café
  • 7:00 p.m.  – Located at the Christmas Tree Café

First Annual Grape Stomp
Don’t miss the new grape-stomping competition inside of the Martz Technology/Farm Museum Building at 3 p.m. each day of fair. In photo, Berwick Mayor Tim Burke, in foreground, goes up against Bloomsburg Mayor William Kreisher. Burke won the contest. Our next competitors on Sunday will be:
Berwick Football Coach Carm DeFrancesco vs. Bo Orlando
 

Come Meet the First Bloomsburg Fair Queen
The first-ever Bloomsburg Fair Queen will be on hand at The First Keystone Community Bank booth located inside the Martz Technology Center. First Keystone Community Bank is the exclusive sponsor of The Bloomsburg Fair Queen program. In photo, Linda Meshinski, VP and Regional Branch Administrator of their Kingston Branch, stands with Nicolette Cusate.
 

Barton House

Open 10 a.m.  6 p.m.
Civil war physician on the lawn

1:00 p.m. – Old fashion sauerkraut making on the back porch

Rabbits and Poultry

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

We have peeps in the hatchery – Come watch them hatch

Agriculture Events

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade
Located at the Weis Markets Grandstand
4:00 p.m. – Kids Pumpkin Decorating
Located at The Christmas Tree Café

Arts & Crafts Events

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m – Live demos daily by local artists and authors.
 

Horticulture Events

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Winter Wonderland Exibits

Educational Events

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

See the talents of local youth, 4H projects, FCS & FFA, and school exhibits.
 

PA Fair Queen Visits Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Fair Queen Nicolette Cusate, at left, and Mikara Anderson of Three Springs, 33rd Pennsylvania State Fair Queen, walk around the fairgrounds on Saturday evening. Anderson was accompanied by her parents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos