Recap of Saturday and Preview of Sunday at the 164th Bloomsburg Fair!

Sunday 9/22 is Giant Foods Day Saturday’s Fair attendance was 57,299

Saturday’s Weis Markets Grandstand Attendance was 3,200 Sunday at the Weis Markets Grandstand Amy Grant with We Are Messengers – 7:00 p.m. Free Stage Schedule Shiloh Bible Service 10:00 a.m. Greenwood Valley Boys 1:00 p.m.

Stanky & The Coal Miners 2:30 p.m.

Chris Ruble 4:00 p.m.

Stanky & The Coal Miners 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood Valley Boys 7:00 p.m.

Chris Ruble 8:30 p.m. Harness Racing The Harness Races have concluded for this year’s fair Saturday’s Winners! Race 1: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – A Group – Pace Motive Hanover

Race 2: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – A Group – Trot Andovers Asset

Race 3: 3-yr-old Fillies – B Group – Pace Fair Life

Race 4: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – B group – Trot Oceanato Hanover

Race 5: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Trot Bumper Hanover

Race 6: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Trot Tough Tootsie

Race 7: 3-yr-old Fillies – A Group – Pace Queen Bee Hanover

Race 8: 3-yr-old Fillies – B Group – Trot Lucy Mae Hanover

Race 9: 3-yr-old Colts and Geldings – B Group – Pace Like a Cowboy Results of Saturday’s Truck & Tractor Pull By Full Pull Productions For complete results from the Bloomsburg Fair, please visit Full Pull Productions web site at: http://fullpullproductions.com/bloomsburg-fair-results-are-for-saturday-september-21-2019/ Ram Truck Test drive and experience the all new Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 Power Wagon and receive a free gift in the infield and a chance to win $70,000 sweepstakes valid only for winner’s choice of a FCA US LLC vehicle (Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram or Fiat Brand) credit toward a new vehicle.

(Winner will be drawn early 2020) 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. See The Fair From The Air Located just outside of gate 5

$20 per person

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Featured at Millennium Park Live Karaoke

Free Karaoke with concert quality audio, professional stage lighting, large video monitors, 22 microphones for you and your friends, and thousands of song possibilities!

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts

Come see a thrilling dog sport entertainment show that showcases some of the world’s finest canine athletes. This seasoned crew of performing canines are all adopted from shelters and rescue groups!

1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.



Geisinger Mobile Solar Powered Health Services Bus

The new solar-powered bus features Geisinger Health Plan’s public health dental hygienists offering dental education and nutritional counseling. The bus can also be a respite and hydration station for tired and overheated fairgoers. Daily Free Tiger Shows

The Bengal Tiger Show

2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Sunday: $20.00 Ride Tickets All Ages. Tickets Sold and Scanned at Amusements of America Tents

located near the midway entrance on 2nd Street by Gate 8

and near the kid’s rides by The Barton House. Strolling Entertainment

Max Power and Nitro

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Oscar the Robot

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oscar The Robot jokes around and challenges a fairgoer during a previous year’s fair. Lanny L Lee

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th Livestock Hitch Percherons, Belgium & Clydesdales 1:00 p.m. for Tractor Parade

4-H Horse & Pony Drill Team 4:00 p.m. – Geisinger Large Arena

Miniature Horse, Scottish Highlander & Dexter Cattle, Clydesdales Belgium & Team Percherons 5:30 p.m. – Geisinger Large Arena

4-H Poster Contest 7:00 p.m. – Sunset Ice Cream Outdoor Ring

Sunset Ice Cream Livestock Outdoor Ring 10:00 a.m. – Miniature Horse, Scottish Highlander, and Dexter Cattle

11:00 a.m. – Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim

12:00 p.m. – Mutton Busting / Horse Clicker Training by Taylor Hayes

1:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Presentation

2:00 p.m. – Scottish Black Face & Thor (Jacob Sheep) by Milheim Family

3:00 p.m. – Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim

4:00 p.m. – Anatomy in Motion by Mary McCallister

5:00 p.m. – Mutton Busting

6:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Presentation

7:00 p.m. – Youth Poster Contest & Verbal Presentations Help Name The New Pig and Goat We need your help in naming our newest editions at the Bloomsburg Fair… A replica goat and pig. Come place your name suggestions in the marked containers at the livestock area. The suggested winning names will be chosen on Wednesday. Dan and Galla 2:00 p.m. – Located at the Livestock Children’s Area – Large Arena

4:00 p.m. – Located at the Children’s Pumpkin Carving – Christmas Tree Café

5:00 p.m. – Located at the Christmas Tree Café

7:00 p.m. – Located at the Christmas Tree Café First Annual Grape Stomp Don’t miss the new grape-stomping competition inside of the Martz Technology/Farm Museum Building at 3 p.m. each day of fair. In photo, Berwick Mayor Tim Burke, in foreground, goes up against Bloomsburg Mayor William Kreisher. Burke won the contest. Our next competitors on Sunday will be:

Berwick Football Coach Carm DeFrancesco vs. Bo Orlando Come Meet the First Bloomsburg Fair Queen The first-ever Bloomsburg Fair Queen will be on hand at The First Keystone Community Bank booth located inside the Martz Technology Center. First Keystone Community Bank is the exclusive sponsor of The Bloomsburg Fair Queen program. In photo, Linda Meshinski, VP and Regional Branch Administrator of their Kingston Branch, stands with Nicolette Cusate. Barton House Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Civil war physician on the lawn



1:00 p.m. – Old fashion sauerkraut making on the back porch Rabbits and Poultry Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.



We have peeps in the hatchery – Come watch them hatch Agriculture Events Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.



1:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade

Located at the Weis Markets Grandstand

4:00 p.m. – Kids Pumpkin Decorating

Located at The Christmas Tree Café Arts & Crafts Events Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.



10 a.m. to 10 p.m – Live demos daily by local artists and authors.

Horticulture Events Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Winter Wonderland Exibits Educational Events Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.



See the talents of local youth, 4H projects, FCS & FFA, and school exhibits. PA Fair Queen Visits Bloomsburg Bloomsburg Fair Queen Nicolette Cusate, at left, and Mikara Anderson of Three Springs, 33rd Pennsylvania State Fair Queen, walk around the fairgrounds on Saturday evening. Anderson was accompanied by her parents.