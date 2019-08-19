Purse Bingo Benefits the SPCA of Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) High end purses up for grabs at a special fundraiser for the SPCA Of Luzerne County.

Designer Purse Bingo the featured event at the Genetti Hotel in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

Game winners could choose from 20 purses– and we’re talking high-end designers– from Kate Spade to Michael Kors– even Louis Viton.

One of the purses was valued as high as $1600- .

“PA LIVE” Co-Hosts Brian Scofield and Haley Bianco hosted the fundraiser.

There was also a 50/50 and basket raffles to help raise money.

All the money raised goes to the Spca Of Luzerne County benefitting the nearly 4000 animals they take in each year.