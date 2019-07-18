The Lackawanna College Police Academy will hold the Protect and Defend 5K Run/Walk in memory of Scranton Ptlm. John J. Wilding on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

The race will begin and end at Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton.

Registration: Sunday, July 21, 2019 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Race: Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Ptlm. John J Wilding Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports cadets at the Lackawanna College Police Academy.

The scholarship fund is named for the late Scranton Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty on July 2015.

Officer Wilding was a graduate of the Academy and a Lackawanna College Public Safety Officer prior to his one-year career with the Scranton Police Department.

(Information Heather Chudlick)