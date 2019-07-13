Protect and Defend 5K Run/Walk Set For July 21

The Lackawanna College Police Academy will hold the Protect and Defend 5K Run/Walk in memory of Scranton Ptlm. John J. Wilding on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The race will begin and end at Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Ptlm. John J Wilding Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports cadets at the Lackawanna College Police Academy.

The scholarship fund is named for the late Scranton Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty in July 2015. Officer Wilding was a graduate of the Academy and a Lackawanna College Public Safety Officer prior to his one-year career with the Scranton Police Department.

Pre-registration for the event costs $25 and day-of registration will cost $30. Participants can pre-register online for the event at runsignup.com/protectdefend5k. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a Children’s Fun Run for children under age 12, led by Officer Wilding’s children. There will be additional children’s activities for this family-friendly event.

Basket raffles, courtesy of local businesses and community supporters, will be available at both events. Those wishing to donate a basket or gift card to be raffled, or those wishing to sponsor the event, can visit lackawanna.edu/police5k or contact Advancement Officer, Michele Newberry at (570) 961-7895 or newberrym@lackawanna.edu.

(Information from Heather Chulick)