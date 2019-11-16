Project One Step Annual Concert

Please join Project One Step in welcoming Pepper Choplin back to Stroudsburg to conduct the seventh annual benefit choral concert.

The concert will be held Sunday, November 17, at 2:30 pm at the Stroudsburg High School Auditorium, 1100 West Main Street.

The concert is a free event. Donations will be encouraged for assisting those in our community who struggle to meet basic needs for food and shelter. The money being raised will fund an account to provide fresh milk to Monroe County food pantries through the FILL a GLASS with HOPE project and a portion will support Bridges out of Poverty, a Pocono Mountains United Way program that facilitates self-sufficiency. Additional funds are being raised through the raffling of a C. F. Martin & Co. guitar.

Chances are selling now and will be available up until the intermission of the November 17 concert. The winning ticket will be drawn immediately after intermission.

Further details may be found at www.projectonestep.org.