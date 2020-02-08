Pocono Raceway Announces Recent Staff Additions, Promotions and Strategic Employee Movement

Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky, and President, Ben May, are excited to announce recent staff additions, promotions and strategic employee movement. These changes come ahead of the Raceway’s historic 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week, featuring five NASCAR and ARCA races in four days, from June 25-28.

Christine Wolosz was hired as Raceway’s Coordinator, Marketing Communications in October 2019. Wolosz, an East Stroudsburg, Pa.-native, is a recent with a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from East Stroudsburg University last May. She was previously a Winter/Spring intern with the Raceway and extended her internship to include all of ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ major 2019 summer events. Her new role will include email marketing, promotions and content creation.

Bo Hickey, starting his second season at the Raceway, is the Manager, Event Services & Operations within the Operations Department. Hickey is a Chambersburg, Pa.-native and graduated with a master’s degree from The George Washington University in 2014. Hickey manages the track’s expansive lease and track rental program. Pocono Raceway hosts approximately 200 events each year, outside of their annual NASCAR and ARCA events, including large festivals, car clubs and racing schools.

In addition to the new hires, the Raceway announces the following promotions and strategic moves:

· Tammy Gower has been promoted to a more defined leadership role as the Sr. Director, Ticketing and Camping. Gower has worked at Pocono since 2006, climbing the ladder within the Ticket Office.

· Kevin Heaney, entering his 10th season at Pocono, has been promoted to Sr. Director, Marketing Communications. Heaney will continue to lead the track’s communications, media relations, promotions and social media.

· JJ LaRose has shifted from his previous Marketing Communications roles and has been named the Manager, Partnership Sales & Services. LaRose, who begins his seventh season with the track, started as a summer intern before being hired full time in 2014.

· Ricky Durst will continue to lead the Raceway’s marketing, fan engagement and government affairs efforts. Durst, entering his ninth season, will also focus on the data and analytics associated with the track’s revenue stream.

· Kevin Teel, entering his eighth season at the Raceway, has been named Manager, Marketing Communications. Teel will manage the daily social media efforts, as well as the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Club, Pocono Raceway Fan Council and many of the track’s at-track fan experiences.

Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in four days during the NASCAR Doubleheader Week from June 25-28, 2020. This motorsport event will feature two NASCAR Cup Series races, taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history. The week kicks off with the General Tires #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Thursday. Saturday’s events include a 150-mile NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and the weekend’s first of two NASCAR Cup Series races. Sunday’s races feature the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a 350-mile NASCAR Cup Series race.

Adult tickets for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader at Pocono Raceway start at $10 for adult and kids, ages 12 and under, are FREE in the 100 and 200 Level of the Grandstand all week. Camping packages are also available, while supplies last, starting at $200.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.poconoraceway.com.