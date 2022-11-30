LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, December 10, Pocono Organics will host their Winter Wonderland at the Farm event from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say the event will showcase a fun and festive atmosphere and feature food, vendors, and displays. Certain displays will highlight Regenerative Organic Farming with Pocono Organics and Rodale Institute.

Guests can walk around the holiday setup to find gift ideas, crafts, and activities, while also exploring the decorative environment.

The event will also serve special menu items created by Pocono Organics Chef, including a mashed potato bar and a grilled cheese and soup station.

There will be plenty of family friendly activities, including gingerbread cookie decorating, as well as story time with Mrs. Claus and a photo op meet and greet with Santa.

Admission to this event will be free.

For more information, visit the Pocono Organics website.