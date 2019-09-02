Pocono Garden Club to Buzz With Bees on Sept. 10



Bees will pollinate the conversation when the Pocono Garden Club meets on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Monroe County Conservation District, 8050 Running Valley Road, Bartonsville, Pa.

Frank Licata from Bramble Ridge Honey Farm in Brodheadsville and Mann Lake Beekeeping Supplies will present “All About Bees.” Bees are responsible for a third of the food we eat due to their role in pollinating crops, according to the farm. Yet environmental issues are endangering the population worldwide. Licata owns and operates about 140 hives and produces his own labeled brand of honey, lotions, and soaps. He also teaches beekeeping classes and gives beekeeping seminars nationally at universities, conferences, and bee clubs. A graduate of Lock Haven University, he’s a certified Eastern Apicultural Society Master Beekeeper.

Participation is encouraged in the monthly design exhibit, titled “farmers Market,” a mass design including sunflowers in a market basket. No accessory permitted.

The horticultural entry would be a dahlia of any color in a clear, glass container. The houseplant entry would be a potted herb.

Please bring in your entries 30 minutes before the start of the meeting.

Everyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend. The garden club gained 15 new members at its successful flower show and plant sale in July.

For more information contact President Joan Gregorio at joanieg103@aol.com or Vice President Sandy Goddeyne at sandyg1478@yahoo.com. You may also visit the Pocono Garden Club on Facebook.