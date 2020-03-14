Schuylkill County Agricultural Museum is sponsoring Plow Day 2020. Hosted across from Heisler’s Cloverleaf Dairy. The Dairy is located at 743 Catawissa Rd. Tamaqua, PA 18252.

Plow Day will be held April 18 with a rain date of April 25. Let’s hope for lots of sunshine again like last years. Registration begins at 9AM and Plowing to begin at 10AM. Plowing demonstrations using antique tractors, horses and mules will be done throughout the day.

Individuals interested in demonstrating their plowing abilities are welcome and may find more information on how to participate by contacting one of the individuals below. The event is free and the general public is welcome to come.

Since this is a free event, donations will be greatly appreciated. Wagon rides will be available to take individuals attending this event to view the activities. For more information contact Craig at 484.955.7652 or Darin at 570.366.1989. Come play in the dirt.

(Information from Kim Morgan)