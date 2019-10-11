Physician Assistant Students Celebrate National PA Week

Pennsylvania College of Technology students joined the National Physician Assistant Week celebration, held Oct. 6-12 to recognize the physician assistant profession and its contributions to the nation’s health.



Penn College offers a combined Bachelor/Master of Science in physician assistant studies.

There are more than 131,000 PAs working across the United States, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the profession is expected to grow 37 percent between 2016 and 2036.

PAs are medical professionals who work collaboratively with physicians to diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans for acute and chronic health conditions, prescribe medications, perform surgical procedures and can serve as primary health care providers. PAs help to increase access to health care and to reduce patient wait times. In an average week, PAs see more than 9.1 million patients. PAs complete continuing medical education credits and recertify every 10 years, and they see more than 9.1 million patients per week.

National PA Week is sponsored by the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. The celebration is scheduled annually during the week that includes Oct. 6, the anniversary of the first graduating class of PAs from the Duke University PA program. Oct. 6 is also the birthday of the profession’s founder, Dr. Eugene A. Stead Jr.

Penn College’s physician assistant program is accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant. To learn more, call 570-327-4519 or visit www.pct.edu/pa. For information about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.