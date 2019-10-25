Photography Exhibition at King’s

—A collection of photographs by 33 King’s College students who participated in various study abroad programs throughout the 2018-2019 academic year will be on display from Friday, November 1, through Friday, December 13, in the Widmann Gallery located in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.

“Learning Around the World: Photos from Study Abroad,” will highlight students’ experiences during their travels. Included in the exhibit will be photographs taken in Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands, Peru, Ecuador, Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Australia, Austria, Denmark, Argentina, Italy, Spain, South Korea and former Yugoslavia countries (Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Through its Office of Study Abroad, King’s offers a variety of short-term, faculty-led study abroad programs as part of its commitment to global learning and student development. Last summer, King’s coordinated five of short-term experiences, including two service immersion programs abroad. In total, 59 students 10 ten faculty members participated.

The Office of Study Abroad also organizes semester-long study abroad programs through its partnership with numerous colleges and universities around the globe. Last year, 14 King’s students participated in these programs.

A meet the artist’s reception will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Widmann Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on national holiday

(Information from Julia Sutherland)