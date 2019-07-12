Phoenix Kids and Teens Presents: Matilda the Musical

Phoenix Kids and Teens Summer Intensive Camp is proud to present the premiere production of Matilda The Musical.

One Weekend Only July 12 – 13 at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre located at 409 Main Street, Duryea.

Tickets at $10 General Admission – Kids 5 and under only $5 Reservations are highly recommended by call 570-457-3589.

Matilda the Musical is a stage musical based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

These campers have been hard at work only 3 full weeks to put up this full-scale production, learning lines, dancing and singing. Everything is colorful, the set is amazing and so are our kids. Bring the family and enjoy a very entertaining evening with us at Phoenix PAC. Don’t miss the special effects and exciting adventure we will take you on through Matilda’s life as a child.

Director/Choreographer – Lee LaChetteAsst. Director – Katie-Louise FidiamMusical Director – Jenn Johnson-Hamer

In our photo:



Front Row – Evan Barrett (Bruce), Abbey Cookus-Gnoinski (Lavender), Reese Lovett (Hortensia), Kendal Abromavage (Alice), Seth Cuff (Tommy), Abigil Krape (Amanda), Omari Watts (Nigel), Keaton Fayocavitz (Eric), Gabe Keezer (Michael) Back Row – Kat O’Boyle (Mrs. Phelps), Jessica Nawrocki (Entertainer), Chelsea Bauman (Parent, Big Kid), Rebecca Lovett (Doctor, Big Kid, Parent), Brady O’Boyle (Escapologist, Rudolpho, Big Kid), Makayla Neel (Miss Trunchbull, Parent), Brooke Manley (Miss Honey), Emily Wert (Big Kid, Parent)

(Information from Lee Lachette)