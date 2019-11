WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Karma is a pitbull mix who came into the SPCA of Luzerne County shelter in March. She was involved in a cruelty case but is now looking for her forever home.

She will do well with a family that has no other pets in the home.

Karma enjoys car rides, walks and playing. If you’re interested in adopting her, please contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.