Pet of the Week: June 21, 2019

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barb is with us again this week from the Griffon Pond Animal Shelter!  You brought Lucy along with her.   Lucy is a mix of Rottweiler and another breed.  But she is so sweet.  She is about seven years old and she loves adults, children, and dogs, doesn’t really care about cats, which is nice.  And she actually qualifies for the Seniors to Seniors program, so you can adopt her for only $40.  But she’s a great dog and we really need to get her a home.   

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos