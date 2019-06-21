Pet of the Week: June 21, 2019

Barb is with us again this week from the Griffon Pond Animal Shelter! You brought Lucy along with her. Lucy is a mix of Rottweiler and another breed. But she is so sweet. She is about seven years old and she loves adults, children, and dogs, doesn’t really care about cats, which is nice. And she actually qualifies for the Seniors to Seniors program, so you can adopt her for only $40. But she’s a great dog and we really need to get her a home.

