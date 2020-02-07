(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jimmy from the Griffin pond animal shelter joins us again and you brought King along with you! Tell us a little about King! He is a great dog. He’s very strong… But that doesn’t mean aggressive. Great with people. The only thing he’s not great with is cats… So just keep that in mind. But he’s a great dog that is really looking for his home.
Pet of the Week: January 31, 2020
