(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Randy from the SPCA of Luzerne County brought Coco along today! He’s three years old and been with the SPCA for about a month and a half.

He has such a good personality. His sister was adopted right away, but we still are looking to find that home for him. . A walk is happening tomorrow morning October 5 and Frances Slocum State Park. There will be pets there that are up for adoption, but you can also bring your own pets.