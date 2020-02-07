Pet of the Week: February 6, 2020

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Randy from the SPCA of Luzerne county joins us now with our special pet of the week today.
He’s a pit mix and is one year old. He’s been at the shelter for a month and a half and is a shelter favorite. He will do better with a home that doesn’t have very small children. He’s looking for his furever home. If you’re interested in adopting.. contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.

