Pennsylvania’s Vacationland Through History at HATT Annual Dinner

Vacationing has defined the Poconos; it is the image most outsiders have of the area. This vacation story begins in 1829 with the Delaware Water Gap’s Kittatinny Hotel. It will be presented by Dr. Lawrence Squeri on Wednesday, September 11 at the Annual Dinner of the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township (HATT).

By 1900, all along the Delaware River, from Milford to Delaware Water Gap, numerous hotels and boarding houses catered to city people. By the 1930s, the major resorts were Buck Hill, Pocono Manor, and Skytop. After World War II, a new kind of resort opened: the honeymoon hotels. The Poconos were now “the land of love.” Then in the 1960s, skiing came to the Poconos.

In recent years, all-year, indoor waterparks have defined Pocono vacationing. The one constant has been the ability of the vacation industry to renew itself by catering to the public’s changing tastes.

Lawrence Squeri is Professor Emeritus at East Stroudsburg University. He received his Ph.D. in History from the University of Pennsylvania. Among his publications are Better in the Poconos: The Story of Pennsylvania’s Vacationland (Penn State University Press, 2002) and Waiting for Contact: The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (University Press of Florida, 2016).

This HATT Annual Dinner is being held at 6:30 PM at the Lake Naomi Club on Miller Drive in Pocono Pines, 18350. Cost is $35 per person. Consult HATT’s website for details, including dinner selections and registration form. The public is welcome. Advance reservation is required by Thursday, September 5th. If you have questions, call 570-580-5353, or write to hatthistory@msn.com. Further information about HATT can be viewed on its award-winning website at www.TobyhannaTwpHistory.org.

