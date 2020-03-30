Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Camp Cadet 2020

Due to current COVID – 19 Pandemic and closures of schools and other entities in the community, the application period for the 2020 Troop N Camp Cadet program will be extended from the previous deadline of March 31, 2020 to April 14, 2020. Anyone interested in attending camp can obtain an application through the webpage/ social media outlets listed below.

The application is available at the Troop N Camp Cadet webpage -www.TroopNCampCadet.com as well as the Troop N Camp Cadet Facebook page.

The application can also be accessed and printed out via the PSP public website, www.psp.state.pa.us. Once there click on the Troop/ Station Information tab located on the left-hand side. Then select Troop N – Hazleton. Scroll down to Camp Cadet for the application. Simply print out the application, fill in the information required and send to the address listed on the application.

The Camp Cadet program is open to boys and girls that are between the ages of 12 to 14 and who reside in the Troop N area. This includes (lower) Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, and Columbia Counties. The camp is held at Penn State Hazleton Campus and will run July 12, 2020 through July 17, 2020. This week-long camp is designed to give young people a better understanding of law enforcement activities in an atmosphere of an actual State Police training school. Once accepted, the cadets will reside at the camp for six days under the direct supervision of state and local police officers.

All information regarding the Troop N Camp Cadet Program will be posted to www.troopncampcadet.com as well as our Facebook and Troop N Twitter pages.

(Information from TFC. David L. Peters and Tpr. Anthony Petroski )