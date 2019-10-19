PennDot Presents Certificate of Appreciation to Coach Jack Henzes

PennDOT and Lackawanna Highway Safety, long with local safety advocate Eileen Miller presented Coach Jack Henzes, Dunmore High School with a certificate of appreciation for his 47 years as a driver education instructor.

Students from the Football team and students from SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) were also part of the presentation.

Michael Taluto, Safety Press Officer from PennDOT presented the award.

The presentation was the kick off to National Teen Driver Safety week which runs from Sunday October 20 thru Saturday, October 26, 2019. This week will be a great time for parents to sit down with their teen drivers and discuss the importance of driving safe.

Congress established National Teen Driver Safety Week in 2007. National Teen Driver Safety week is held the third week of October to raise awareness about teens’ elevated crash risks and to start a dialogue on the issue of driver safety and in-car responsibility among teens, their parents, and civic leaders.