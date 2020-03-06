PennDOT District 4 Seeking Summer Interns

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4, which covers Luzerne, Lackawanna, Pike, Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, is now accepting applications for summer internships.

“Summer internships are an excellent opportunity to gain experience and can lead to full time employment in the future as civil engineer trainees and other civil engineering positions”, said District 4 Executive Richard Roman, P.E.

PennDOT is seeking students majoring in civil, environmental, architectural, mechanical engineering, and other engineering disciplines, as well as non-engineering programs like business administration, communications, accounting, computer science, and many other majors that are applicable to PennDOT operations. Students selected for these internships will gain meaningful work experience as they contribute to ongoing PennDOT projects both in the field and in an office setting.

Summer internship hours are full-time, and students are employed until they return to school for the fall semester, from as early as April through as late as October. To be eligible, students must maintain full-time enrollment status for the following fall semester, which is defined as being registered for 12 or more undergraduate credits, or nine or more graduate credits. A student must have completed their first year of college in a two-year associate degree program or four-year bachelor’s degree program by the start of the internship and be in good academic standing (a GPA of 2.0 higher).

In addition to the valuable work experience and compensation they will receive during the internship, students may be able to obtain academic credit through participation in PennDOT’s internship program. Interested students should discuss this with their academic advisor to determine if their school offers credit for paid internships.

Application and information can be found at www.employment.pa.gov. Most of the internship hiring is in the Summer Program beginning April 1st and ending October 31st. Applications for the summer program will accepted beginning January 1st through March 30th.