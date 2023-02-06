LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday morning, PennDOT named the winners of the ‘Paint the Plow’ contest in District 4.

The competition prompted high schools to paint snow plows in order to promote safe driving this winter. The plows these students painted will be used by PennDOT to maintain six state-owned roads throughout District 4.

North Pocono High School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which anyone could vote for on PennDOT’s website. Dunmore High School earned an honorable mention.

Courtesy: PennDOT Courtesy: PennDOT

Courtesy: PennDOT

The “Judge’s Pick,” which was awarded by PennDOT representatives acting as judges, went to Carbondale Area High School, Dunmore High School also earned an honorable mention there.

Courtesy: PennDOT Courtesy: PennDOT

For more information on PennDOT’s winter preparation, visit their website.