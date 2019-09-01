Penn State Extension to provide ‘LIFT’ strength-training program

Penn State Extension will offer an in-person and group-based strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults aged 40 and older.

“LIFT,” which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, will take place at 1-2 pm on Sept 5, 2019 at St.Peter’s Community Center in Weissport, Pa and 6 -7 pm Sept 5, 2019 at Eldred Township Community Center. Participation may result in improvements in functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease.

“LIFT” sessions are held twice a week for one hour over the course of eight weeks and include an active warmup, eight core strength-training exercises and a cool-down period. The program also encourages participants to increase their consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Strength training offers physical, mental and emotional benefits including increased muscle mass and strength; improved bone density; reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures; reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity; and improved self-confidence, sleep and vitality.

Cost of the program is $60. Some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80 percent or better attendance; those attending should check with their insurance provider for more information.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/lifelong-improvements-through-fitness-together-lift or call 877-345-069