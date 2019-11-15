Penn State Alumni TV Tailgate Party

On Saturday, November 23rd, the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Alumni Constituent Society will host its annual TV Tailgate Party for Penn State Nittany Lion Football Fans in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The tailgate, scheduled for Penn State’s match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes, boasts football tailgate style food and drinks, as well as a halftime raffle, and a 50/50 drawing. The tailgate gets underway 30 minutes before the game’s kickoff at The River Grille (670 North River Street) in Wilkes-Barre, and wraps up 30 minutes after the end of the game. Cost per person is $30 (all inclusive of food and beverages) and all attendees must be 21 or older. This event has always been a sellout, please reserve your tickets early. Reservations are due no later than November 21st.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Karen Brace-Hodle in the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Alumni and Development Office at 570.675.9228 or klb14@psu.edu.