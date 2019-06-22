Patchtown Days June 22-23 at Eckley Miners’ Villiage

Eckley Miners’ Village is pleased to announce that Patchtown Days Italian Fest will take place on June 22nd and 23rd at the Village.

Site Administrator, Dr. Bode Morin said, “Eckley is pleased to recognize the contributions of Anthracite miners and their families not only in creating the regional culture we all share but also in providing the building blocks of the American economy and industry. Families from across the world have come to Northeast Pennsylvania, and continue to come, giving us great foods, traditions, and history. Eckley and our region are fully part of the American melting pot and we’re happy to present a celebration of these cultural components during Patchtown Days each year.”

This year’s festival will celebrate the heritage and contributions of the Italian families that made Eckley their home. Join us for live music, dance performances, historic demonstrations, Bocce Ball, and village tours. Entertainment includes the Keystone Ballet Academy performing the Tarantella, Danny Farole on the accordion, speaker Stephanie Longo and much more.

Admission to the event at Eckley is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $6 for youth (children under 3 are free). Eckley is located in Foster Township, three miles south of Freeland on Highland Road and seven miles east of Hazleton off 940. Event hours are 10 am to 5 pm both days. All interpreted buildings will be open and staffed.

(Information from Dr. Bode Morin )

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.