Party on the Patio Postponed

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mohegan Sun Pocono is postponing its Party on the Patio set to tonight (Thursday, June 20) due to the expected inclement weather.

Tonight’s performance 7800 Fahrenheit (Bon Jovi tribute) will be held on Thursday, September 5.

Tonight, June 20 at Mohegan Sun Pocono, live music is scheduled inside Breakers at 8:00pm and at Bar Louie at 9:45pm. Karaoke Thursdays also kick-off at 9:00pm at Molly O’Sheas Pub & Eatery. On Friday, June 21st, Mohegan Sun Pocono features Jay Black in Wise Crackers Comedy Club, The Nowehere Slow Duo in Molly O’Sheas and DJ Jamal Knight in Breakers.

Mohegan Sun Pocono’s full events & entertainment calendar can also be viewed at: MSP Entertainment

