PAlive! YCL Walk for the Animals September 30, 2019

Today, Randy from the SPCA of Luzerne County talks about the Walk for the Animals.
Oct. 5
9 AM Registration
11 AM Walk & Animal Blessing
Frances Slocum State Park
$15 Per Walker
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Today, Randy from the SPCA of Luzerne County talks about the Walk for the Animals.
Oct. 5
9 AM Registration
11 AM Walk & Animal Blessing
Frances Slocum State Park
$15 Per Walker
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.