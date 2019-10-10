PAlive! YCL Valley Aviation Airport October 10, 2019

Airport Day is this weekend and Lisa from Valley Aviation to give us more details about the event.
Saturday
10 AM to 5 PM
Wyoming Valley Airport
Free Admission
Plane Rides, Band, Food, Raffles
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Airport Day is this weekend and Lisa from Valley Aviation to give us more details about the event.
Saturday
10 AM to 5 PM
Wyoming Valley Airport
Free Admission
Plane Rides, Band, Food, Raffles
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.