PAlive! YCL Steve Simpson Suicide Awareness October 18, 2019

Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center, is skipping the traditional fundraising gala frenzy so that you can relax in your comfy pants, raise a cup on your own or, invite over a few friends, and support Candy’s Place in a fun new way!

Through the month of October, you can participate in Candy’s Place Stay-at-Home Tea. To participate, please consider making a donation in the amount that fits your budget. Most donors give between $25-$150 per person. All proceeds benefit Candy’s Place programs. If you want to share in the fun simply tag us or check in on social media while you enjoy your tea and you’ll be automatically entered into a drawing for a bottle of wine and $30 in lottery tickets! We also have prizes for the most money raised for one party and for the party that is the furthest away from our center.