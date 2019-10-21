PAlive! YCL Rolling Mill Hill Halloween Party October 21, 2019

Drop off your unused and expired prescription drugs during Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hazleton’s "Drop the Drugs" event on October 25, from 7-9 a.m. at the hospital’s Business and Education Center, front parking lot facing Broad Street. Look for the clearly marked van in the parking lot.

The “Drop the Drugs” mobile drop unit is a safe and secure way to dispose of old or unwanted prescription drugs. Those drugs, some addictive, have a history of posing danger if in the wrong hands. The earlier these medications are taken out of our medicine cabinets and properly destroyed, the safer our community will be.