PAlive! YCL Pittston Memorial Library October 14, 2019

A Muslim, a Jew, and a Christian walk into a concert hall……and put on a great concert together, modeling their mutual respect and affection, entertaining listeners, and creating music that is strengthened by their diversity, rather than hindered by it. These three musicians of the three Abrahamic faiths, each of whom has performed extensively and put out many CDs of original music, team up to play together as Abraham Jam. They don't just take turns sharing songs, but create music together, contributing vocal harmonies, percussion, and instrumentation to each other’s songs.

Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.