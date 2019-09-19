PAlive! YCL Liam’s Lighthouse Foundation September 19, 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Housing rehabilitation grants were awarded to Berwick Borough, Jersey Shore Borough, and Mount Carmel Township, each receiving $500,000 for no-cost home repairs for eligible residents. Each household may be eligible for up to $65,000 in repairs to their home.

The funds are from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program and were recently awarded to the communities by the Department of Community and Economic Development.