PAlive! WVIA John Farkas October 7, 2019

Today, we’re joined by John Farkas of WVIA Public Media which most of you know from NPR, PBS, Create-TV and so many more great programs which deserve our public support.
Facebook: @wviatvfm
For more information:
570-602-1134
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Today, we’re joined by John Farkas of WVIA Public Media which most of you know from NPR, PBS, Create-TV and so many more great programs which deserve our public support.
Facebook: @wviatvfm
For more information:
570-602-1134
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.