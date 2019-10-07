PAlive! WVIA John Farkas October 7, 2019

The Physician Assistant (PA) profession is growing faster than ever at a time when Americans need quality medical providers in every community. The profession will honor PAs’ invaluable role in transforming healthcare during National PA Week. Held every year from October 6 - 12, PA Week is a time when PAs and PA students celebrate their profession through local and national events designed to increase awareness of the value PAs bring to today’s healthcare team.

This year marks the 52th anniversary of the profession – and 52 years of providing the best possible care to patients.