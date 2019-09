The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library recently donated $38,000 to the library. The Friends raised the majority of the funds via their annual Book Sale held in June on the patio of the Osterhout Free Library, plus funds raised yearlong via the Friends Book Shop and book sales at the Circulation Desk.

The funds donated to the Osterhout provide materials and programs that the Library could not otherwise offer. In the last 43 years, the Friends have donated over $535,000 to the Osterhout Library from funds raised just at the Annual Book Sale.