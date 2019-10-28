PAlive! St. Francis Run for Hunger October 28, 2019

On Friday, November 1st Wisecrackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Casino will be holding a fundraiser for Candy’s Place, Cancer, and Wellness Center.

Ticket cost is $20.00 per ticket and tickets are available for purchase at Candy’s Place, call Jonelle at 570-714-8800. The doors open at 8:00 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. There will be a basket raffle and a whole lot of laughs! Come for a night of fun and to support a great center! If you have any additional questions call 570-714-8800 or email Jonelle@cancerwellnessnepa.org.