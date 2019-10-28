PAlive! St. Francis Run for Hunger October 28, 2019

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob and Matt from the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen and “Run Against Hunger”.

Run Against Hunger

5K/10K Run & 2 Mile Walk

Nov. 9

Lackawanna River Trail

Olive St. Trailhead

Benefits St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen

www.runsignup.com/runagainsthunger

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos