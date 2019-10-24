PAlive! SPCA Coloring Books October 24, 2019

Randy is back with Bernis and the SPCA Office Cat, Bugatti.
Saturday
11 AM to 1 PM
1470 Highway 315
Plains
Partnered with SPCA Luzerne County
