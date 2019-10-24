PAlive! SPCA Coloring Books October 24, 2019

On October 26, 2019 the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N Stroudsburg station will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event for the community. The event will take place at the Stroudsburg station located at 2730 Rimrock Drive in Hamilton Township, Monroe County Pa from 4PM to 7PM.

The community is encouraged to come out and meet law enforcement, first responders, and local business leaders and see the services offered to the community.